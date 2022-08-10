Armenia ranks 51st in latest World Press Freedom Index

Armenia ranked 51st in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Accordingly, Armenia has 68.97 points and the best indicator among the countries of the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan and Georgia are ranked 154th and 89th, respectively.
Last year, Armenia had ranked 63rd.
"Despite a pluralistic environment, the media remain polarised. The country is facing an unprecedented level of disinformation and hate speech, especially concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan," noted the 2022 World Press Freedom Index.
As for Azerbaijan, the aforesaid report noted that “President Ilham Aliyev has wiped out any semblance of pluralism, and since 2014, he has sought ruthlessly to silence any remaining critics.”
Norway tops the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, whereas North Korea is in last place.
The rating of the World Press Freedom Index is made by calculating 0-100 points, with 100 being the top score (highest level of press freedom) and 0 being the lowest.