News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 10
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
Armenia ranks 51st in latest World Press Freedom Index
Armenia ranks 51st in latest World Press Freedom Index
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia ranked 51st in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Accordingly, Armenia has 68.97 points and the best indicator among the countries of the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan and Georgia are ranked 154th and 89th, respectively.

Last year, Armenia had ranked 63rd.

"Despite a pluralistic environment, the media remain polarised. The country is facing an unprecedented level of disinformation and hate speech, especially concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan," noted the 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

As for Azerbaijan, the aforesaid report noted that “President Ilham Aliyev has wiped out any semblance of pluralism, and since 2014, he has sought ruthlessly to silence any remaining critics.”

Norway tops the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, whereas North Korea is in last place.

The rating of the World Press Freedom Index is made by calculating 0-100 points, with 100 being the top score (highest level of press freedom) and 0 being the lowest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Facebook removes Afghanistan's state media accounts
"We remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban...
 Biden says he raised issue of Khashoggi's murder in meeting with Saudi Arabia's crown prince
"I was straightforward and direct in discussing it...
 Armenian News – NEWS.am is now on Viber!
The already verified channel News of Armenia - NEWS.am will mainly publish innovative...
 Freedom House calls on Armenia premier to hold open, transparent press conferences
But it welcomed the decriminalization of "grave insults" in the country…
 Turkey closes access to Deutsche Welle and Voice of America
The publication clarifies that RTÜK had previously warned the news sites dw.com...
 Turkey jails 16 Kurdish journalists and media workers
On Monday, 837 journalists and 62 media outlets issued a statement in support of their colleagues...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos