Azerbaijan FM says Baku wants to establish normal relations with its neighbors

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov assured that his country wants to form "normal relations with neighboring countries." He said this at a joint news conference with the Algerian President Special Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra.
The Azerbaijani FM noted that during the meeting, he informed his Algerian counterpart about the “peace treaty proposed by Azerbaijan to Armenia and the opening of [regional] communications", the Azerbaijani mass media reported.
"Azerbaijan is in favor of forming normal relations with neighboring countries. We can move towards the normalization of relations based on mutual respect of state borders," Bayramov said.
To note, however, according to the Azerbaijani side, “normal relations” are formed as a result of military aggression and war against neighboring countries, ethnic cleansing, and appropriation or destruction of cultural heritage of other peoples.