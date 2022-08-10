Armenia public, political figure’s court session reconvenes

The court hearing in the criminal case of Armenian public and political figure Avetik Chalabyan resumed Wednesday in Yerevan.
Chalabyan was arrested on May 14, and then his detention was extended for 15 days. On the evening of July 27, he was released from prison. But at the court session on August 3, the court ruled that Chalabyan be arrested again—and for three months.
Avetik Chalabyan is charged with making university students materially interested in order to participate in opposition demonstrations.