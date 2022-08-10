News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 10
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.78
EUR
415.48
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
Armenia public, political figure’s court session reconvenes
Armenia public, political figure’s court session reconvenes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The court hearing in the criminal case of Armenian public and political figure Avetik Chalabyan resumed Wednesday in Yerevan.

Chalabyan was arrested on May 14, and then his detention was extended for 15 days. On the evening of July 27, he was released from prison. But at the court session on August 3, the court ruled that Chalabyan be arrested again—and for three months.

Avetik Chalabyan is charged with making university students materially interested in order to participate in opposition demonstrations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Forest fires rage in southwest France
Forest fires are raging in southwest France...
 Driver, 49, dies in Yerevan road accident
Two cars crashed at an intersection…
 Avetik Chalabyan: This is 'Nikol Pashinyan vs Avetik Chalabyan' lawsuit
Public and political activist Avetik Chalabyan said in the courtroom today...
 Iranian Navy saves merchant ship from pirate attack in Red Sea
The Iranian Navy rescued a merchant ship from a pirate attack in the Red Sea...
 Iranians illegally resell fuel in Armenia
Without relevant documents, the State Revenue Committee informed...
 Parents bury newborn girl alive in India village
It was suspected that the couple dumped the baby because she was a girl…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos