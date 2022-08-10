Iranian Navy saves merchant ship from pirate attack in Red Sea

The Iranian Navy rescued a merchant ship from a pirate attack in the Red Sea, Tasnim reported.
Deputy Commander of the Iranian Navy Admiral Mustafa Tajeddini reported that one of the country's merchant ships in the Red Sea sent a distress signal after it was attacked by pirates.
He said the Iranian naval flotilla, led by the destroyer Jamaran, was immediately dispatched to the disaster area and took action against the attackers.
He noted that the Navy flotilla tasked with escorting merchant ships in the Red Sea forced the attackers to flee after a fierce firefight.
As part of international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has been patrolling in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, protecting merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.