Silvio Berlusconi plans to run for Senate

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plans to run for the Senate in Italy's upcoming general election.
"I think I’ll run for the Senate, so we’ll make everyone happy, after receiving pressure from so many, even outside Forza Italia," said Berlusconi, 85, who heads the center-right Forza Italia party, according to Rai Radio 1.
Italy is holding early elections after Mario Draghi's government unexpectedly collapsed in July. After three parties in his coalition withdrew their support, Draghi resigned and President Sergio Matteralla set general elections for Sept. 25.