Proposal to ban issuance of Schengen visas to Russians introduced for discussion in EU
Proposal to ban issuance of Schengen visas to Russians introduced for discussion in EU
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The proposal to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians was introduced for discussion in the EU; Berlin has taken it into account, but does not intend to assess the possible results, German Cabinet of Ministers spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said, TASS reports.

"It [the draft] has been submitted by some countries to the EU and is thus on the agenda. The German government will now have to hold discussions on it between Cabinet members and within the EU. These discussions have not been completed, so I cannot report interim results," Hebeestreit said. "I ask for patience," he added, noting that "the German government has taken note of such a proposal at the EU level." A Cabinet spokesman declined to comment further.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
