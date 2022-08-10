Command trainings held at Armenia military unit

Training sessions were held in order to improve the practical skills of the commanders of the air defense, missile and artillery units of a military unit, to increase the effectiveness of its air defense operations, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The theoretical and practical trainings conducted during these three-day gatherings have contributed to the development of the command staff's ability to manage units, the strengthening of cooperation in combat calculations while repelling enemy airstrikes, and the improvement of intelligence and firing skills.