Armenian MD hasn't received parents of deceased servicemen yet

No one from the Armenian Defense Ministry received the parents of the deceased servicemen, who had been waiting for more than five hours.
As Zhora Sahakyan's father Vahrid Sahakyan said, the Defense Ministry said it could not summon the battalion commander Pavlik Karamyan for a confrontation. "We were told that the question of confrontation with Kyaramyan is in the competence of the investigator. On this part we will still decide on our next steps. But we have come here with our demand. We want to meet with the Minister of Defense, because there are questions that concern us. We are waiting for Suren Papikyan to receive us," said Suren Papikyan, the father of fallen soldier.
Reminder: the sons of the parents, who organized a protest demonstration in front of the Defense Ministry building, served in the 4th Battalion of 5th Defense District in Martakert. The parents demand to meet with the battalion commander Pavlik Karamyan, whom they accuse of their sons' deaths, as well as with either Defense Minister Suren Papikyan or his deputy Arman Sargsyan.