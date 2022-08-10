News
Samsung announces new smartphone Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $999
Samsung announces new smartphone Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $999
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

As part of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled a new smartphone with a foldable screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The smartphone with a horizontal fold line has a 6.7-inch main screen with a resolution of 1080 by 2640 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, as well as an additional 1.9-inch display with a resolution of 260 by 512 pixels, located on the outside of the body. Despite the folding mechanism, the device has received protection against moisture and dust IPX8. The back side of the device is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Qualcomm's latest 8-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is responsible for performance, as well as 8GB of RAM. Permanent memory, depending on the version, will be 128, 256 or 512 GB. All of this will be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery that charges with up to 25W of fast charging.

The main camera consists of two 12-megapixel modules with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. For the front is responsible 10-megapixel lens, located at the top of the main screen.

The Galazy Z Flip 4 will go on sale on August 26 for a price starting at $999. Whether the smartphone will be presented in Russia officially, it is not reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
