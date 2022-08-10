US threatens Iran with dire consequences

The US administration is prepared to impose dire consequences on Iran if it tries to infringe on the lives of American citizens, including retired officials, Jake Sullivan, assistant to the US president for national security, said Wednesday.

"We have said this before and we will say it again: the Biden Administration will not waiver in protecting and defending all Americans against threats of violence and terrorism. Should Iran attack any of our citizens, to include those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences," Sullivan said in a written statement released by the White House.

A US official stressed that Washington will continue to deploy all resources to protect its citizens.

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. authorities accused a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in absentia of planning to assassinate John Bolton, who served as assistant to the president for national security during Republican Donald Trump's presidency.