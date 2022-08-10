Bloomberg: Creditors agree to postpone Ukraine's foreign debt payments until 2024

Ukraine's creditors, which account for about 75% of the country's debt under foreign liabilities, have decided to defer payments until 2024, Bloomberg reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance.
According to the agency, the total amount of foreign debt of Ukraine is $ 19.6 billion. It is noted that the deferral of payments will allow Kiev to save $ 5.8 billion.
Bloomberg reported that the country's budget deficit is about $5 billion a month. On August 10, the Ukrainian companies Ukravtodor and Ukrenergo agreed to defer loan payments. The state-owned energy company Naftogaz has so far failed to achieve a payment freeze - the deadline for creditors to approve the deferral is August 12.