Newspaper: Investments made in Artsakh’s Aghavno village despite knowing that residents should leave it

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Residents of 3 Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Republic settlements—Aghavno, Berdzor, and Sus communities—must vacate their native dwellings by August 25.

The rationale is that after the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020—which was signed between RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RF [(Russian Federation)] President Vladimir Putin, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev—when Russian peacekeepers were deployed on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border, it was already clear that these territories will also be handed over [to Azerbaijan]. That is, it became known about [Armenians] leaving these territories still about two years ago, but during this time, a large number of investments were made, a school, a kindergarten were rebuilt in Aghavno [village]. According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, we are talking about an investment of about 300 thousand US dollars from non-state funds.

In a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, Aghavno village head Andranik Chavushyan confirmed our information that various investments were made in the village during this period, but he did not mention the exact amount.

It turns out that even knowing that the residents should leave Aghavno, investments were made there, whereas instead those funds could have been directed to the improvement of other cities in Artsakh—not playing with people's emotions in vain.