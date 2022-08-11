Newspaper: Armenia parliament fall session to kick off on September 12

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The fall session of the parliament of the eighth convocation will start on September 12.

The opposition "Armenia" Faction, which has been boycotting the work of the parliament for months, does not specify whether or not they will attend the fall session. Information was circulated that a signature campaign was launched within the [opposition “Armenia”] bloc. The entire [election] list of the bloc (...) will submit a petition for self-recusal and the MPs of the faction will give up [their parliamentary] mandates. This is done so that traitors do not appear and side with the authorities by taking the mandate. However, the bloc does not comment on this information.

The [aforesaid] list consists of 153 names, and it is not an easy thing to get the consent of so many people in connection with not taking the mandate. In addition, the one year of the prime minister's immunity has passed since August 2, and the parliament can start a process of no confidence against [PM Nikol] Pashinyan. However, our sources from both sides say that in recent months, such a gap has emerged between the opposition and the authorities that secret negotiations on the matter of starting a no-confidence process are from the genre of fantasy. And the [parliamentary] opposition alone does not have enough votes to successfully implement that process.