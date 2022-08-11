Biden goes on unexpected vacation to an Atlantic island

Belarus dismisses reports about explosions at military airbase

World oil prices falling

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran will oppose any attempt to alter its borders in Caucasus

Artsakh MOD: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

Newspaper: Armenia parliament fall session to kick off on September 12

Newspaper: Investments made in Artsakh’s Aghavno village despite knowing that residents should leave it

Human remains, plane wreckage found in melting glaciers of Switzerland

Engineers create tiny robot that can jump and run like cheetah

Samsung announces new smartphone Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $999

Bloomberg: Creditors agree to postpone Ukraine's foreign debt payments until 2024

Co-founder of Swedish Amnesty International quits over disagreement with scandalous report accusing AFU

Silvio Berlusconi plans to run for Senate

US threatens Iran with dire consequences

Pelosi names purpose of her visit to Taiwan

Turkey and Israel plan to hold conference on economy and trade relations

Man throws himself out of window in Yerevan

HSBC: Turkish lira may fall to 21 lira per dollar by June next year

The number of people leaving Armenia by air increased by 60 percent

Criminal proceedings initiated over death of soldier

Germany will offer €10 billion in tax breaks to help cope with rising inflation

FBI search unites conservatives around Trump

Historical and cultural monuments are evacuated from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus

Denmark will train Ukrainian military in UK

British Foreign Office summons Chinese ambassador to London over Beijing's statements about Taiwan

Artsakh President receives group of relatives of missing servicemen

Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministers discuss Middle East processes

Will Biden bring about new world war?

Sri Lanka's fleeing president will try to seek asylum in Thailand

Armenian MD hasn't received parents of deceased servicemen yet

Forest fires rage in southwest France

Ministry of Defense: Body of serviceman with gunshot wound in chest area found

World market will get million barrels of oil if US and Iran resuscitate nuclear deal

Milan Armenians to have new spiritual pastor

Command trainings held at Armenia military unit

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia ex-MP: Residents of villages along Lachin corridor are unlawfully being dispossessed of their homeland

Expert: Azerbaijani FM is trying to pressure Yerevan with primitive statements

Driver, 49, dies in Yerevan road accident

Proposal to ban issuance of Schengen visas to Russians introduced for discussion in EU

Greece will leave so-called enhanced supervision system of European Union

Avetik Chalabyan: This is 'Nikol Pashinyan vs Avetik Chalabyan' lawsuit

Azerbaijan FM says Baku wants to establish normal relations with its neighbors

Daily Express: EU collapse now inevitable, Hungary and Poland will not be governed by Brussels

Iranian Navy saves merchant ship from pirate attack in Red Sea

Armenia ranks 51st in latest World Press Freedom Index

Situation outside Armenia MOD remains tense

Tert.am: Artsakh Security Council head visits Berdzor together with Russia peacekeepers, Azerbaijani side

Iranians illegally resell fuel in Armenia

Armenia public, political figure’s court session reconvenes

Situation gets tense in front of Armenia MOD

About 10 US senators reflect on recent Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh

Greek media: It is time for Greece to finally sanction Aliyev

Yerevan temperature to reach 42 degrees Celsius

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn of stock in Tesla Inc.

Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war protesting outside Armenia MOD

Artsakh President signs decree on demobilization

Erdogan expresses support to Aliyev regarding military aggression against Karabakh

US invests $280bn in high tech to compete with China

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

Trump begins fundraising after FBI conducted search at his Florida estate

Newspaper: Well-known businessman supplying weapons to Armenia army is charged with new crime

Newspaper: There is pre-election bustle at Armenia ruling party

Parents bury newborn girl alive in India village

Russian oil being ‘inconspicuously’ bought in the Mediterranean region in recent weeks

Microsoft warns Windows 11 users about possible data corruption

Toyota unveils next-generation Yaris Ativ sedan

Armsport.am: Fans take to field with banners 'We will not give up Aghavno' during Pyunik - Crvena Zvezda match

Joe Biden signs documents approving Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO

Armenia to launch ferry service from Georgian Poti port to Russian Kavkaz port in August

Turkey offers Russia warehouse and bridge for metal trade

Iranian MP: Russian FSB explanation on Meghri-Agarak road is more like pretext

Suren Petrosyan: Residents of Aghavno in Artsakh are not leaving village

US Army gets new targeting vehicles

Erdogan plays up diplomatic successes in view of upcoming elections

Turkish delegation to visit Washington to discuss purchase of F-16 fighters

Pentagon: China has no plans to invade Taiwan in next two years

Canadian Senator calls on international community to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Britain declares orange danger level because of heat wave

Armenia bloc: Authorities, together with Turkey and Azerbaijan, implement program to expel Armenians from Artsakh

Bayramov: Azerbaijan has alternative to communicate with Nakhchivan through Iran, bypassing Armenia

Bayramov again accuses Armenia

Saudi Arabia gives $10 million to Ukrainian refugees

Expert: No red lines in Russia's relations with Turkey regarding concessions on Armenia

China puts three satellites into orbit

US calls for immediate measures to reduce tensions and prevent escalation in Artsakh

Number of rivers flowing into Lake Sevan are polluted with nutrients

Lawyer: On way from Nairi to Izmirlyan Aghvan Hovsepyan fainted

Ambassador: Launch of Turkish Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant possible by end of 2023

Yonhap: Seven people killed in South Korea due to rains

Newly appointed Brazilian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Armenian Deputy FM

Aravot.am: Vitaly Balasanyan visits Berdzor village with Azerbaijani officials

US sends largest arms shipment to Ukraine worth $1 billion

Armenia State Protocol Service head to be dismissed

Azerbaijan specialist: Armenia opposition will not achieve change of power with such methods

Greek politician: Tales about Armenia and Ukraine's alleged involvement in my surveillance have been debunked

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan receives Belarus Ambassador

Taipei accuses Beijing of preparing invasion

Dollar falls, euro rises in Armenia

Ukraine stops pumping Russian oil through Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia