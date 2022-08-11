Trump comments on FBI search at his Florida estate

Former US President Donald Trump stated that agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not allow anyone, including his lawyers, to be present during the search of his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never ‘raided,’ despite big disputes!” according to a statement posted on Trump's Telegram channel.

The New York Times, citing its sources, reported that the FBI was most likely interested in the documents that Trump took with him from the White House.

In February, The Washington Post had reported that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) had seized several boxes of documents that Trump had taken from the White House.

And Politico claims that Trump was in New York at the time of the aforesaid FBI search.