Denmark to send military instructors to train Ukrainian military in UK
Denmark to send military instructors to train Ukrainian military in UK
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Denmark will participate in the training of Ukrainian soldiers on British territory, the Danish Defense Ministry said.

Denmark will support a British training project involving 130 Danish soldiers and at the same time offer to train Ukrainian soldiers in Denmark, the Danish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Denmark will offer basic military training in tactical operations and urban combat to Ukrainian soldiers with no military training and those with limited military experience.

The announcement was made on the eve of a conference in Copenhagen at which defense ministers from Denmark, Britain and Ukraine will discuss military support for Ukraine.

Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been invited to the event.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
