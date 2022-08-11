EU maintains high rate of gas injection in August

The European Union maintains high rates of gas injection into underground storage facilities (UGS) in August, despite the limited supply of Russian energy resources. This is evidenced by the data of the Association of Gas Infrastructure Operators of Europe (Gas Infrastructure Europe, GIE).
At the end of the gas day on August 9, European underground storage facilities were filled by 72.79%, an increase for the day amounted to 0.39 percentage points (p.p.). In total, about 73.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas have now been accumulated in EU UGSFs. In 2021, they were 60.12% full.
At the moment, storage facilities in Europe are filled by an average of 0.39 p.p. per day. This indicator is higher than for the same period of the last five years, when this rate was 0.34 percentage points. At the same time, the indicator corresponds to the level of the first nine days of August 2018 (Gazprom supplied a record volume of gas to the European market that year) and slightly lower than August 2017 (0.41 p.p.). However, unlike the record years for Gazprom in 2017-2019, this year Europe maintains high rates of gas injection into UGSFs not at the expense of the resources of the Russian company.