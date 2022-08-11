News
Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus
Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran does not accept any changes in the political geography of the region, and is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace and stability in the Caucasus and its growth and development, President Ebrahim Raisi said, Mehr reported.

The Iranian President made the remarks in a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday evening.

Describing the relations between the two countries as historical and deep, Raisi emphasized the necessity of planning to increase the level of sustainable economic cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan.

Referring to the recent conflicts in the Caucasus, the Iranian president stressed that the adherence of the signatories of the trilateral ceasefire statement to its provisions and resolving the remaining issues through dialogue and diplomatic solutions is the best way to create peace and security in the Caucasus.
