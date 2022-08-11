News
Armenia government allocates about $1M to assist soldiers wounded in 44-day war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

A total of 408 million drams (approx. US$1 million) will be allocated from the government reserve fund to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia for assistance to 816 servicemen who have been wounded or have mental health issues as a result of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020. The respective draft decision was adopted at Thursday's Cabinet session of the government.

Relations in connection with providing social assistance to the aforesaid soldiers are regulated by this draft decision, which derives from point 1.2 of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenia government; that is, the post-war rehabilitation, the revitalization of economic life, the solution of social problems of the displaced population, as well as the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh will be at the focus of attention of the Armenian government.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
