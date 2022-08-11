Armenia government allocates around $49K for renowned conductor Ohan Durian statue preparation, installation

According to the government's decision, 20 million drams (approx. US$49 thousand) have been allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia for the preparation and installation of a statue of world-renowned Armenian conductor, the late Ohan Durian. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the public relations and information department of the aforesaid ministry.
"The sketch and image of the monument, in combination with the location, was presented at the session of the Yerevan Council of Elders. (...). The statue will be illuminated and will have musical accompaniment (...). The bust and arms will be made of bronze," the respective statement also reads.