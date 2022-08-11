News
Russia MFA informs about holding Moscow-Yerevan-Baku high-level contacts by late August
Russia MFA informs about holding Moscow-Yerevan-Baku high-level contacts by late August
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow plans to organize by end of August high-level trilateral meetings on the normalization—in various directions—of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated about this at a press briefing Thursday—and when  asked about a possible meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Russian platform.

"Any contact at a high level with the participation of the Russian president is commented on by the president's office. Moreover, the organization of trilateral contacts at a high level is in the plans. We will provide more specific information later," said Nechayev.
