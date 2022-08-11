News
Former US national security advisor calls it mistake to return to Iran nuclear deal
Former US national security advisor calls it mistake to return to Iran nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton called the US effort to return to a nuclear deal with Iran a "big mistake" on CNN.

"It's a big mistake for the administration to continue to show weakness to Iran by begging to get back in the 2015 nuclear deal..." Bolton said. The administration was on its knees in Vienna begging for a return to the deal, which sends signals of weakness not just to Iran, but to the world, he noted.

The politician believes there is no indication right now that Iran can abandon its nuclear program.

Bolton was an adviser to President Donald Trump, who initiated the US withdrawal from the Joint Action Plan on the Iranian nuclear program.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
