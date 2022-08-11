Chinese Navy conducts exercises in South China Sea

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy frigates conducted a three-day live-fire exercise in the South China Sea, China Central Television reported Thursday.
The Mianyang and Luoyang frigates reportedly took part in the exercise in the South China Sea. For three days, they practiced attack techniques at sea, including homing missile strikes and other types of combat firing, and also practiced combat training in difficult conditions, the television said in a report.
It was not specified in which part of the South China Sea the exercises were conducted, or whether they were part of a large-scale PLA military exercise around Taiwan in response to a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.