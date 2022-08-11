News
Thursday
August 11
European Commission: Poland will receive money from the EU fund after all conditions are met
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Poland will receive money from the European Union recovery fund only after it reaches the indicators and targets that the Polish government agreed with the EU during months of talks, the European Commission said, Reuters reports.

Poland is eligible for 24 billion euros in grants and 11.5 billion euros in very cheap loans to rebuild its economy.

But the money is frozen because Poland's ruling PiS party does not want to reverse the reforms of the judiciary made over the past seven years, although this is one of the conditions that was agreed upon jointly with the Commission.

PiS leaders this week vowed they would not make any concessions and threatened to hamper EU decision-making if Poland fails to take advantage of the EU fund.

The Commission and Poland have been discussing this plan in detail for months, it was signed by both parties, so there is no room for misunderstandings, the representative of the European Commission said at a regular briefing.
