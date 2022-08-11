Iran calls US allegations of organizing John Bolton's assassination baseless and ridiculous

Iran called unfounded and ridiculous the US accusations against an Iranian citizen who allegedly planned to kill former White House adviser John Bolton, Mehr reports.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that the US judiciary brought charges without providing hard evidence and the necessary documentation.
According to him, making such accusations is in line with the failed policy of Iranophobia.
Such baseless claims are made for political reasons, with which the US is trying to avoid responsibility for many of its terrorist crimes, he said.
Calling the accusations US propaganda, Kanani said that this time the US has advanced the process by creating a scenario using such a useless element as Bolton. "The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any action against Iranian citizens under the pretext of these ridiculous accusations and emphasizes that it reserves the right to take any action within the framework of international law to protect the rights of the Iranian government and citizens," he said.
Earlier, the US Department of Justice issued a statement alleging that an Iranian citizen, who is a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is accused of attempting the life of former US national security adviser John Bolton.
US officials said Shahram Poursafi, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is in Iran and is wanted in connection with the alleged plot.
According to them, Poursafi probably wanted to avenge the US strike that killed the legendary General Qasem Soleimani.