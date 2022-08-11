News
Cypriot FM resents Aliyev's meeting with Turkish-Cypriot leader
Cypriot FM resents Aliyev's meeting with Turkish-Cypriot leader
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially protested the meeting between the Turkish Cypriot leader and the Azerbaijani president.

The Foreign Ministry expressed "disappointment and regret" at the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on the margins of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey. It called on the Azerbaijani government to take corrective measures.

The ministry said the meeting contradicted UN Security Council resolutions and support for Turkish-Cypriot demands and could derail Azerbaijan's application for partnership with the European Union, which would require the consent of Cyprus.
