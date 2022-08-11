Turkey will be ready to use natural gas from Black Sea next March

Turkey will be ready to use natural gas extracted from the Black Sea in March next year. The country's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said, Anadolu reports.
"I hope that we will be able to use this natural gas onshore in the first quarter of 2023, in March," Donmez said.
The gas field in question is about 540 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea.
The drillship Fatih discovered 405 billion cubic meters of gas in July 2020, followed by the discovery of 135 billion cubic meters in June 2021.