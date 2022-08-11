UK to send more multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine

The UK will send additional multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine. This was stated by Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, CNN reported.
The UK will also provide a significant number of M31A1 precision-guided missiles that can hit targets up to 80 km away.
The Ukrainian military has been trained in the UK in handling launchers.
The Defense Ministry said other equipment currently being shipped to Ukraine includes more than 20 155mm self-propelled guns; 105 mm artillery pieces and their ammunition; more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Soviet-era Ukrainian artillery; and at least 1600 anti-tank weapons.
The UK and other NATO countries are also committing to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in infantry skills.
The Department of Defense has said the UK and its allies will begin developing an action plan to support Ukraine through 2023 and beyond as needed.