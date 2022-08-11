Police: Father of former Armenian MP Kokobelyan is not missing, but kidnapped

The father of former Armenian MP Khachatur Kokobelyan, Grisha Kokobelyan, has been kidnapped.
The press service of the Armenian Police reported that Grisha Kokobelyan, an 83-year-old resident of the Tavush region of Armenia, was kidnapped on July 27, the police told NEWS.am.
Kokobelyan was not missing, but was kidnapped. The unknown person contacted Kokobelyan's relatives and demanded money in exchange for his return safe and sound. Grisha Kokobelian was released on August 2 after receiving the money.
The crime was organized and committed by residents of Ijevan, 37-year-old Suren M. and 25-year-old Armen K.
Today they were detained. A criminal case was initiated.