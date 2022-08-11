News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Cavusoglu: Turkey does not see any concrete actions by Sweden and Finland
Cavusoglu: Turkey does not see any concrete actions by Sweden and Finland
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey does not see any specific action by Sweden and Finland regarding the extradition of terrorists as part of the agreement reached to approve the applications of the two Nordic countries to NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

According to him, the two countries have not yet fulfilled their commitments. "They have offered to hold a meeting in August, and we hope our first meeting will take place on August 26," he said.

Turkey is demanding the extradition of people it considers terrorists. Today, Sweden approved the extradition of a Turkish citizen. He is accused of fraud in his country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos