Cavusoglu: Turkey does not see any concrete actions by Sweden and Finland

Turkey does not see any specific action by Sweden and Finland regarding the extradition of terrorists as part of the agreement reached to approve the applications of the two Nordic countries to NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
According to him, the two countries have not yet fulfilled their commitments. "They have offered to hold a meeting in August, and we hope our first meeting will take place on August 26," he said.
Turkey is demanding the extradition of people it considers terrorists. Today, Sweden approved the extradition of a Turkish citizen. He is accused of fraud in his country.