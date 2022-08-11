European Commission: Poland will receive money from the EU fund after all conditions are met

Turkey expects $20 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia

ICRC Armenian Delegation: 303 people from Armenia reported missing from 44-day war

Sweden agrees to extradite Turkish citizen

Cavusoglu: Turkey does not see any concrete actions by Sweden and Finland

Expert: Surrender of Berdzor conditional policy

World oil production may reach 100 million barrels per day in 2022

Kakha Kaladze: Georgia will not join war against Russia

Police: Father of former Armenian MP Kokobelyan is not missing, but kidnapped

Iran calls US allegations of organizing John Bolton's assassination baseless and ridiculous

OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2022

Ulusal kanal: Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey to meet in Kars

Heavy rain death toll in South Korea rises to 11

UK to send more multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine

ISIS executioner arrested in London

Borrell: Without cooperation between US and China, world cannot solve global problems

Scholz rejects calls of EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens

Turkey will be ready to use natural gas from Black Sea next March

Court ready to release Aghvan Hovsepyan on bail of 100 million drams

David Babayan: The world has entered the era of naked geopolitics

Denmark to send military instructors to train Ukrainian military in UK

Petrosyan: No family has left Aghavno

Cypriot FM resents Aliyev's meeting with Turkish-Cypriot leader

Iranian diplomat: Presence of terrorists and their transfer from Syria to Azerbaijan to border with Iran is unacceptable

Tragicomic attack on money collector in Yerevan

Armenia high-tech minister to head for Russia

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Armenia government ratifies agreement on EAEU audit activities

Armenia government allocates around $49K for renowned conductor Ohan Durian statue preparation, installation

Armenian FM denies information about meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey in September

Iranian Consul General in Kapan already appointed and arrives in Armenia

Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war petition to Armenia prosecutor's office

Estonia will close its borders for Russians with Schengen visas issued by republic

Kim Jong-un's sister threatens to destroy authorities in Seoul because of Covid-19

Russia MFA: Azerbaijan-EU natural gas agreement does not contradict Baku allied cooperation with Moscow

Russia MFA: Moscow does not consider some criticism of peacekeeping troops in Karabakh to be justified

Russia's oil revenues collapse

Russia MFA informs about holding Moscow-Yerevan-Baku high-level contacts by late August

Chinese Navy conducts exercises in South China Sea

Turkey TV channel informs about next meeting within Yerevan-Ankara dialogue framework

Former US national security advisor calls it mistake to return to Iran nuclear deal

Armenia official: We continue work with Russia colleagues to increase Upper Lars checkpoint capacity

Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus

Armenia government allocates about $1M to assist soldiers wounded in 44-day war

Trump comments on FBI search at his Florida estate

Kim Jong Un says North Korea defeated coronavirus

Azerbaijan media say Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction is completed

New South Wales MPs call on Australia government to condemn Azerbaijan aggression against Artsakh

Biden goes on unexpected vacation to an Atlantic island

Belarus dismisses reports about explosions at military airbase

World oil prices falling

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran will oppose any attempt to alter its borders in Caucasus

Artsakh MOD: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

Newspaper: Armenia parliament fall session to kick off on September 12

Newspaper: Investments made in Artsakh’s Aghavno village despite knowing that residents should leave it

Human remains, plane wreckage found in melting glaciers of Switzerland

Engineers create tiny robot that can jump and run like cheetah

Samsung announces new smartphone Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $999

Bloomberg: Creditors agree to postpone Ukraine's foreign debt payments until 2024

Co-founder of Swedish Amnesty International quits over disagreement with scandalous report accusing AFU

Silvio Berlusconi plans to run for Senate

US threatens Iran with dire consequences

Pelosi names purpose of her visit to Taiwan

Turkey and Israel plan to hold conference on economy and trade relations

Man throws himself out of window in Yerevan

HSBC: Turkish lira may fall to 21 lira per dollar by June next year

The number of people leaving Armenia by air increased by 60 percent

Criminal proceedings initiated over death of soldier

Germany will offer €10 billion in tax breaks to help cope with rising inflation

FBI search unites conservatives around Trump

Historical and cultural monuments are evacuated from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus

Denmark will train Ukrainian military in UK

British Foreign Office summons Chinese ambassador to London over Beijing's statements about Taiwan

Artsakh President receives group of relatives of missing servicemen

Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministers discuss Middle East processes

Will Biden bring about new world war?

Sri Lanka's fleeing president will try to seek asylum in Thailand

Armenian MD hasn't received parents of deceased servicemen yet

Forest fires rage in southwest France

Ministry of Defense: Body of serviceman with gunshot wound in chest area found

World market will get million barrels of oil if US and Iran resuscitate nuclear deal

Milan Armenians to have new spiritual pastor

Command trainings held at Armenia military unit

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Armenia ex-MP: Residents of villages along Lachin corridor are unlawfully being dispossessed of their homeland

Expert: Azerbaijani FM is trying to pressure Yerevan with primitive statements

Driver, 49, dies in Yerevan road accident

Proposal to ban issuance of Schengen visas to Russians introduced for discussion in EU

Greece will leave so-called enhanced supervision system of European Union

Avetik Chalabyan: This is 'Nikol Pashinyan vs Avetik Chalabyan' lawsuit

Azerbaijan FM says Baku wants to establish normal relations with its neighbors

Daily Express: EU collapse now inevitable, Hungary and Poland will not be governed by Brussels

Iranian Navy saves merchant ship from pirate attack in Red Sea

Armenia ranks 51st in latest World Press Freedom Index

Situation outside Armenia MOD remains tense

Tert.am: Artsakh Security Council head visits Berdzor together with Russia peacekeepers, Azerbaijani side

Iranians illegally resell fuel in Armenia

Armenia public, political figure’s court session reconvenes

Situation gets tense in front of Armenia MOD