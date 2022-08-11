News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Turkey begins issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars
Turkey begins issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Turkey began issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars, this order was issued by the head of the Interior Ministry Suleyman Soylu, RIA Novosti reported citing Anadolu.

Since the beginning of August the Migration Service of the Ministry of Interior of Turkey began issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars, recognizing their status as compatriots with Turkic roots. Previously, this status applied to Ahiska Turks, Uyghurs, ethnic Turks from Bulgaria and Greece.

It is specified that the residence permit for the Crimean Tatars is issued by order of the head of the Ministry of Interior Suleyman Soylu from June 2022.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos