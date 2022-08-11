Turkey begins issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars

Turkey began issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars, this order was issued by the head of the Interior Ministry Suleyman Soylu, RIA Novosti reported citing Anadolu.
Since the beginning of August the Migration Service of the Ministry of Interior of Turkey began issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars, recognizing their status as compatriots with Turkic roots. Previously, this status applied to Ahiska Turks, Uyghurs, ethnic Turks from Bulgaria and Greece.
It is specified that the residence permit for the Crimean Tatars is issued by order of the head of the Ministry of Interior Suleyman Soylu from June 2022.