Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs visit Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: A group of MPs of the [opposition] "Armenia" bloc [of Armenia] left for Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] yesterday.
And a few days ago Tigran Abrahamyan, a member of the "With Honor" Faction [of the National Assembly of Armenia], also had left for Artsakh.
A visit to Aghavno [village] and Berdzor [town of Artsakh] was planned. In Aghavno, the MPs met and talked with the head of the community.
Today they will have meetings in [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert.
However, the MPs are trying not to provide details of the visit; perhaps they are afraid that obstacles will be created.