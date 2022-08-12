News
Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs visit Karabakh
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: A group of MPs of the [opposition] "Armenia" bloc [of Armenia] left for Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] yesterday.

And a few days ago Tigran Abrahamyan, a member of the "With Honor" Faction [of the National Assembly of Armenia], also had left for Artsakh.

A visit to Aghavno [village] and Berdzor [town of Artsakh] was planned. In Aghavno, the MPs met and talked with the head of the community.

Today they will have meetings in [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert.

However, the MPs are trying not to provide details of the visit; perhaps they are afraid that obstacles will be created.
This text available in   Հայերեն
