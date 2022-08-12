Newborn boy dies in Yerevan hospital

Sahak S., 52, a resident of a Kotayk Province village, went to a Yerevan Police department Wednesday, and reported that on the same day his newborn grandson was killed at the Surb Grigor Lusavorich (Saint Gregory the Illuminator) Medical Center, shamshyan.com reported.
The man informed the police and investigators that the newborn boy of his 26-year-old daughter had died at the maternity ward of the aforesaid hospital—and as a result of the doctors' improper performance of their professional duties.