Yerevan medical center: Newborn was stillborn
Yerevan medical center: Newborn was stillborn
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The newborn at the Surb Grigor Lusavorich (Saint Gregory the Illuminator) Medical Center did not die after birth, but was stillborn. This was told to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the aforesaid hospital in Yerevan—and commenting on the death of a newborn there on Wednesday.

"The woman had some problems, complaints during her pregnancy, and was treated at the pathology department. In the morning, the woman turned to the maternity ward, saying that she could hardly feel the movement of the fetus. A caesarean section was performed, but the newborn was stillborn," the aforementioned medical center said.

And the media department of the Police informed us that a forensic medical examination was ordered and an investigation is underway into this incident.

As reported earlier, Sahak S., 52, a resident of a Kotayk Province village, went to a Yerevan Police department Wednesday, and reported that on the same day his newborn grandson was killed at the Surb Grigor Lusavorich (Saint Gregory the Illuminator) Medical Center.

The man informed the police and investigators that the newborn boy of his 26-year-old daughter had died at the maternity ward of the aforesaid hospital—and as a result of the doctors' improper performance of their professional duties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
