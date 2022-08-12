News
Friday
August 12
4 women die on the spot after cars of Russian peacekeepers and Artsakh villages’ residents crash (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

An accident took place Friday on the Stepanakert-Askeran motorway, as a result of which four women died on the spot. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

At 8:50am a report was received at the operational control center of the traffic police that a road accident had occurred in Sarushen village.

It was found that around 8:45am an SUV, driven by Russian peacekeeping contingent driver I. Y. (born in 1992), and a car had collided at an intersection.

As a result, the driver of the car (Sarushen resident E. G., born in 1996) had sustained fractures and a laceration of the lower lobe of the right lung and was transferred to the Republican Medical Center of the capital Stepanakert.

His passengers—H. G. (Sarushen resident born in 1971), N. D. (Aygestan village resident born in 1970 city), L. M. (Aygestan village resident born in 1972), and S. S. (Aygestan village resident born in 1966)—had died on the spot.

The Artsakh Investigative Committee is investigating the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
