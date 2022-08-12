MD of Sweden admits that Kingdom will produce weapons for Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist admitted that the kingdom would produce weapons for Ukraine. "I don't rule it out, but it's too early to say," he said in an interview with SVT TV channel, commenting on the results of the donor conference for Ukraine, which was held that day in Copenhagen.
The conference, attended by heads of defense agencies from 17 countries, identified three main areas of long-term support for Ukraine - military training, de-mining and arms production. "We are positively involved in all three areas [of assistance to Ukraine - military training, mine clearance and weapons production], but then we will see how things turn out," Hultqvist said, adding that Stockholm may increase participation in a program to train the Ukrainian military in Britain.
According to the Swedish minister, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic have already expressed interest in producing weapons for Ukraine. "We are talking about using production lines in different countries to produce weapons that can be delivered directly to Ukraine," Hultqvist commented. "We expect that the conflict will be prolonged, and therefore we believe that the deliveries that have been carried out so far should be supplemented by direct production."
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Sweden has supplied Kiev with several shipments of weapons. In particular, in March, Stockholm announced the shipment of 5,000 anti-tank weapons.