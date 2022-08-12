Central Bank of Iran plans to introduce digital rial

Selling or buying cryptocurrencies in Iran is illegal, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Ali Salehabadi said, adding that mining digital currencies and using them for import is legal, Tasnim reports.
He noted that the sale and purchase of cryptocurrencies or their use for investment is prohibited in Iran.
Referring to the regulations on cryptocurrencies adopted by the administration two years ago, the head of the CBI noted that, with official permission, it is allowed to mine digital currencies for import.
He added that in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, rules and regulations have been prepared to allow businesses to pay for imports in cryptocurrencies.
He also revealed plans for the Iranian Central Bank to introduce crypto-riyal or digital riyal.
Earlier, the deputy minister of commerce said that Iran had registered the first import order using cryptocurrency as a payment method. According to Alireza Peymanpak, head of the Iranian Trade Facilitation Organization (OPT), the value of the official import order was about $10 million.