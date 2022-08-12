Azerbaijan uses 'discovered' Armenia helicopter’s remains to incite anti-Armenian hysteria

The Azerbaijani authorities use every opportunity to incite anti-Armenian hysteria.
This time, the remains of an Mil Mi-9 helicopter—which belonged to the Armenian Armed Forces—that was "discovered" Thursday has become such “opportunity.”
In this regard, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has released footage from which it can be seen that "the helicopter, which was shot down by the Azerbaijani Air Forces during the 44-day [Nagorno-Karabakh] war [in the fall of 2020], was completely destroyed."
The aforesaid is of particular interest in the context of the assurances of the Azerbaijani authorities that they strive to establish peace—if not in the whole world, then at least in the South Caucasus.