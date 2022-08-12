President of Finland: War in Ukraine, energy and economic crisis may affect the unity of Europe

The war in Ukraine, the energy and economic crisis may affect the unity of Europe. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö stated this in an interview with the Finnish publication Maaseudun Tulevaisuus.
According to him, at this stage it is impossible to imagine how relations between the West and Russia or between Finland and Russia will develop after the war in Ukraine. He noted that what is happening in Ukraine is crucial.
There is growing concern about the escalation and expansion of the war in Ukraine. This risk is still there and needs to be taken into account, Niinistö warns.
According to Niinistö, the world is moving in a direction in which self-sufficiency in a very broad sense is becoming central.