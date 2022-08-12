High treason by Armenia citizens, espionage by foreign nationals exposed

The Investigative Department of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on Wednesday received a report from the Counterintelligence Department of the NSS a report on crimes of high treason by Armenian citizen V. Gh., as well as espionage by a foreign citizen, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In particular, V. Gh., being recruited by the special services of a foreign state in 2017, provided them with other types of assistance to carry out hostile activities, established contact with the employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, and on June 7, 2022, left Armenia through the Bagratashen border checkpoint then on August 7, addressing the President of Azerbaijan via video message, he announced that he was renouncing Armenian citizenship and wanted to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship.
In addition, the Investigative Department of the NSS of Armenia received a report Wednesday from the Counterintelligence Department of the NSS about the crimes of committing high treason by Armenian citizen I.V., as well as espionage by a foreign citizen.
In particular, I.V., living in Istanbul, Turkey and being recruited by the special services of foreign countries, openly made anti-Armenian statements in his Facebook posts in 2022, in which he praised the Azerbaijani authorities and criticized the actions of the Armenian armed forces during the Artsakh-Azerbaijani war that started on September 27, 2020, as well as petitioning to the President of Azerbaijan, he asked to be granted Azerbaijani citizenship and to be given the opportunity to live and work in the city of Stepanakert, under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan.
Two separate criminal proceedings have been launched at the Investigative Department of the NSS of Armenia regarding the aforementioned cases.
Actions are being taken in order to provide a criminal legal assessment of the actions of the mentioned persons.