Friday
August 12
Friday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
FM: Iran's former ambassador to Armenia has no social media accounts
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The former Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi, who is now an advisor to Iran's Foreign Minister, has no social media accounts.

After tweets on behalf of Sajjadi appeared, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's press service reported that the diplomat had no accounts in cyberspace, including on Twitter, IRNA reported.

The day before Sajjadi's tweet was published in the media, stating that Turkey's transfer of terrorists from Syria to Azerbaijan and their presence near Iranian borders was unacceptable. After Greece, Cyprus, Armenia, Syria and Iraq, Turkey is now planning malicious actions near Iran's borders. Turkey should know it is playing with fire, the diplomat allegedly wrote.
