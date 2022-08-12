2 of 4 women who died in Artsakh road accident were sisters

Two of the four women who died in the tragic accident that happened Friday on the Stepanakert-Askeran motorway in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), were sisters. A resident of the Aygestan village of Askeran region, whose co-villagers are the dead women, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
According to the resident, this tragic incident happened while the victims were going to work.
"The sisters were displaced from Hadrut [region of Artsakh] and living in Aygestan for two years. The driver [of the car] is in severe condition; he is the son of one of the dead women," the Aygestan resident added.
Earlier we reported that an accident took place Friday on the Stepanakert-Askeran motorway, as a result of which four women died on the spot.
At 8:50am a report was received at the operational control center of the traffic police that a road accident had occurred in Sarushen village.
It was found that around 8:45am an SUV, driven by Russian peacekeeping contingent driver I. Y. (born in 1992), and a car had collided at an intersection.
As a result, the driver of the car (Sarushen resident E. G., born in 1996) had sustained fractures and a laceration of the lower lobe of the right lung and was transferred to the Republican Medical Center of the capital Stepanakert.
His passengers—H. G. (Sarushen resident born in 1971), N. D. (Aygestan village resident born in 1970 city), L. M. (Aygestan village resident born in 1972), and S. S. (Aygestan village resident born in 1966)—had died on the spot.