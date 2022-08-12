News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
USD
405.91
EUR
417.56
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.91
EUR
417.56
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Iran weighs European proposals on Iran nuclear deal
Iran weighs European proposals on Iran nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran is weighing European proposals on the Iran nuclear deal to ensure that its demands are met, IRNA reported, citing an Iranian diplomat.

He said the European proposals will be acceptable if they inspire confidence in various issues, including political claims related to the issues of IAEA safeguards and sanctions. The Islamic Republic is considering European proposals to ensure that its demands are met.

He noted that Iran should analyze whether these proposals would ensure Iranian demands in various areas.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the EU has presented Iran with a final text for reviving the nuclear deal.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Former US national security advisor calls it mistake to return to Iran nuclear deal
John Bolton called the US effort to return to a nuclear deal with Iran...
 Politico: Iran nuclear deal talks to resume on August 4
The talks are now arriving in Vienna to see if there is even a shred of hope left....
 Iran reacts to US and Europe states actions by pumping gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges
"You remember that in the past weeks...
 Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future
Tehran considers the negotiations a logical and rational course to reach a comprehensive...
 U.S. believes resumption of nuclear deal with Iran in near future is 'highly unlikely'
The U.S. believes that the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran...
 Benny Gantz says Israel could seriously damage Iran's nuclear program
Regarding possible US military intervention, Gantz referred to remarks made by Biden himself...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos