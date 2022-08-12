Iran weighs European proposals on Iran nuclear deal

Iran is weighing European proposals on the Iran nuclear deal to ensure that its demands are met, IRNA reported, citing an Iranian diplomat.
He said the European proposals will be acceptable if they inspire confidence in various issues, including political claims related to the issues of IAEA safeguards and sanctions. The Islamic Republic is considering European proposals to ensure that its demands are met.
He noted that Iran should analyze whether these proposals would ensure Iranian demands in various areas.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the EU has presented Iran with a final text for reviving the nuclear deal.