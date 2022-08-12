Central Bank of Iran plans to introduce digital rial

Currency rates in Armenia

Armenia's Ambassador to Czech Republic also appointed Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina

New Converse Bank Promotion – win a trip to the Maldives, iPhone 14 vouchers and deposit certificates

Russian Federation has created combat robot for action in most dangerous areas

Opposition MP: We will not have democracy as long as Armenia is ruled by occupation gang

Spiegel: EU and US very annoyed by Ankara's behavior

Armenia Constitutional Court ex-judge: Berdzor, Aghavno, Sus residents of Artsakh can petition to ECHR

2 of 4 women who died in Artsakh road accident were sisters

Iran weighs European proposals on Iran nuclear deal

Armenian authorities want to introduce number of reforms for people with disabilities

Turkey and Pakistan sign $5 billion trade agreement

High treason by Armenia citizens, espionage by foreign nationals exposed

European Bank agrees to process payment for transit of Russian oil through Ukraine

Defendant in case of tragic road accident on Armenia bridge is sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.

Food prices in US rise at fastest rate since 1979

FM: Iran's former ambassador to Armenia has no social media accounts

Canadian FM visits Toronto Armenian Centre

Russia’s Putin discusses security issues

Azerbaijan uses 'discovered' Armenia helicopter’s remains to incite anti-Armenian hysteria

South Korea president pardons Samsung Electronics vice chairman

US again threatens Russia, Iran with sanctions

4 women die on the spot after cars of Russian peacekeepers and Artsakh villages’ residents crash (PHOTOS)

Karabakh FM: Liberal Party of Australia recognized Artsakh independence, Armenian Genocide

Reuters: Kazakhstan to start selling oil via Azerbaijan pipeline bypassing Russia

Journalist: 68 convicts, prisoners died in Armenia between 2019 and 2022

At what phase is Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction on Armenian side?

Yerevan medical center: Newborn was stillborn

Middle East Eye: Turkey ready to move Armenia normalization talks to Yerevan and Ankara

Newborn boy dies in Yerevan hospital

WP: FBI sought classified documents related to nuclear weapons during search of Trump's Florida estate

US man shot, killed by police while trying to break into FBI office

Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs visit Karabakh

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

Newspaper: Season of voyages opening for Armenia lawmakers

European power prices hit new highs

EU deeply concerned over proposed US electric vehicle tax breaks

EU maintains high rate of gas injection in August

ARF: Harassment of Suren Manukyan goes back several months

Olaf Scholz promises citizens 3rd financial aid package

Germany plans international conference to discuss Ukraine's recovery

UAE company buys 50% stake in Turkish energy company for $490 million

Germany is in danger due to dry Rhine

Turkey begins issuing long-term residence permits to Crimean Tatars

Cavusoglu: Issue of relations normalization with Armenia is coordinated with Baku

European Commission: Poland will receive money from the EU fund after all conditions are met

Turkey expects $20 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia

ICRC Armenian Delegation: 303 people from Armenia reported missing from 44-day war

Sweden agrees to extradite Turkish citizen

Cavusoglu: Turkey does not see any concrete actions by Sweden and Finland

Expert: Surrender of Berdzor conditional policy

World oil production may reach 100 million barrels per day in 2022

Kakha Kaladze: Georgia will not join war against Russia

Police: Father of former Armenian MP Kokobelyan is not missing, but kidnapped

Iran calls US allegations of organizing John Bolton's assassination baseless and ridiculous

OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2022

Ulusal kanal: Special envoys of Armenia and Turkey to meet in Kars

Heavy rain death toll in South Korea rises to 11

UK to send more multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine

ISIS executioner arrested in London

Borrell: Without cooperation between US and China, world cannot solve global problems

Scholz rejects calls of EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens

Turkey will be ready to use natural gas from Black Sea next March

Court ready to release Aghvan Hovsepyan on bail of 100 million drams

David Babayan: The world has entered the era of naked geopolitics

Denmark to send military instructors to train Ukrainian military in UK

Petrosyan: No family has left Aghavno

Cypriot FM resents Aliyev's meeting with Turkish-Cypriot leader

Iranian diplomat: Presence of terrorists and their transfer from Syria to Azerbaijan to border with Iran is unacceptable

Tragicomic attack on money collector in Yerevan

Armenia high-tech minister to head for Russia

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Armenia government ratifies agreement on EAEU audit activities

Armenia government allocates around $49K for renowned conductor Ohan Durian statue preparation, installation

Armenian FM denies information about meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey in September

Iranian Consul General in Kapan already appointed and arrives in Armenia

Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war petition to Armenia prosecutor's office

Estonia will close its borders for Russians with Schengen visas issued by republic

Kim Jong-un's sister threatens to destroy authorities in Seoul because of Covid-19

Russia MFA: Azerbaijan-EU natural gas agreement does not contradict Baku allied cooperation with Moscow

Russia MFA: Moscow does not consider some criticism of peacekeeping troops in Karabakh to be justified

Russia's oil revenues collapse

Russia MFA informs about holding Moscow-Yerevan-Baku high-level contacts by late August

Chinese Navy conducts exercises in South China Sea

Turkey TV channel informs about next meeting within Yerevan-Ankara dialogue framework

Former US national security advisor calls it mistake to return to Iran nuclear deal

Armenia official: We continue work with Russia colleagues to increase Upper Lars checkpoint capacity

Russia MFA: Lachin corridor issue should be resolved on basis of trilateral statement

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace, stability in Caucasus

Armenia government allocates about $1M to assist soldiers wounded in 44-day war

Trump comments on FBI search at his Florida estate

Kim Jong Un says North Korea defeated coronavirus

Azerbaijan media say Lachin corridor alternative motorway construction is completed

New South Wales MPs call on Australia government to condemn Azerbaijan aggression against Artsakh

Biden goes on unexpected vacation to an Atlantic island

Belarus dismisses reports about explosions at military airbase

World oil prices falling

Raisi to Pashinyan: Iran will oppose any attempt to alter its borders in Caucasus

Artsakh MOD: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

Newspaper: Armenia parliament fall session to kick off on September 12