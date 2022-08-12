Lukashenko orders more milking

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that companies should increase profits through efficient production, rather than raise prices, BelTA informs.
That was his response to the proposal of Chairman of the Ministry of Regional Executive Committee Alexander Turchin to raise the prices of dairy products in order to improve the economic situation of enterprises. Turchin added that the country has unprofitable production for a number of products.
"That's how people mostly take milk and kefir. You're an economist. What are we going to do with pensioners? What is there to say. Count on the fact that prices will go up. Let's have more milk yields. Then the profitability will be higher," Lukashenko said, ordering more milking of cows.