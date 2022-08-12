News
New Converse Bank Promotion – win a trip to the Maldives, iPhone 14 vouchers and deposit certificates
New Converse Bank Promotion – win a trip to the Maldives, iPhone 14 vouchers and deposit certificates
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Converse Bank launches a new promotion for Mastercard holders, which gives the participants the opportunity to win a trip for two to the Maldives, as well as five iPhone 14 vouchers, and 35 deposit certificates.

Customers of Converse Bank who own a Mastercard, have/or will download the ‘Converse Mobile’ application and will make non-cash transactions (with their Mastercard) of 200,000 AMD or above can participate in the promotion.

From 1st August 2022 until 30th September 2022 including, for every 200,000 AMD non-cash purchase, the Mastercard holder will receive one chance to participate in the draw. This means that the larger the volume of purchases, the bigger the chance of winning.

The winners of the promotion will be selected during a live broadcast on Converse Bank's Facebook page.

You can become a Converse Bank customer and participate in the promotion by simply ordering a Converse Bank Mastercard online or by visiting a branch near you.

To find out more about the promotion click here, please call on 010511211.

Converse Bank is overseen by Central Bank of Armenia.
