Stepanakert Mayor: Alternative road under construction does not cause inconvenience to Artsakh residents
Stepanakert Mayor: Alternative road under construction does not cause inconvenience to Artsakh residents
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There have been no problems with electricity, gas and communications in Stepanakert for a long time, the mayor of Stepanakert David Sargsyan told journalists in Shurnukh today.

He said he can't give the exact number of citizens who settled in Stepanakert after the 44-day war but that there are many of them. According to Sarkisian, the alternative road to the Lachin corridor, which is under construction, does not create inconveniences for Artsakh residents. "They are ready for the inconveniences. Artsakh people are ready to pass 4-5 km. The government is working on the road, and the mood of the people of Karabakh is very good. They are firmly on their land after the war. The builders are working, in a short time there will be a normal road," he said.

The Mayor replied, "I wasn't interested in that, but all the issues are already solved.

Asked why the society learns about the decisions on Artsakh after they are made or from the Azerbaijani side, Sarkisyan said he couldn't answer that question. "I am a mayor, I do not deal with politics," he said.
