Germany to purchase 20,000 encrypted radios for armed forces

Germany's parliament on December 14 will approve the purchase of 20,000 encrypted radios for its armed forces at a cost of 1.35 billion euros with an option to buy another 14,000 radios for 1.5 billion euros, Reuters reported.
The purchase of the radios is part of a broader program to modernize Germany's armed forces that Chancellor Olaf Scholz launched as part of a major policy shift after the war in Ukraine.
In an effort to bring the Bundeswehr's weapons and equipment up to standard after decades of attrition since the end of the Cold War, Scholz announced a 100 billion euro special fund for this purpose three days after the war began.
At its meeting next Wednesday, the parliamentary budget committee is expected to approve the first major deals financed with the money.
According to the insider, the radios are to be delivered between 2023 and 2028, with a lifecycle cost of 2.2 billion euros over the next 20 years.