US to send Ukraine military aid package worth $275M

The United States is preparing to send Ukraine a $275 million military aid package offering new capabilities to defeat drones and strengthen air defenses, according to a document and people familiar with the package, Reuters reported.
The Pentagon is also expected to include rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, 155mm ammunition, Humvee military vehicles, and generators, according to the people and the document.
A National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment on the aid package. The contents and size of aid packages can shift until they are signed by the US president.
Earlier, the US sent sophisticated anti-aircraft NASAMS systems to Ukraine which have been running for a few weeks.
Washington previously announced it was sending four Avenger short-range air defense systems that use Stinger missiles, and HAWK interceptor missiles.