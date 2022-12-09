News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Newspaper: Russian peacekeepers’ families to be moved to Karabakh
Newspaper: Russian peacekeepers’ families to be moved to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: It is no secret that all hopes for security and, in general, survival in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] are tied to Russian peacekeepers. And the people of Artsakh have repeatedly said that if the Russian soldier leaves, the population of Artsakh will leave Artsakh together with him. In this regard, it is necessary for the peacekeepers to settle in Artsakh for a long time and for good, and not think about leaving here.

Although the November 9, 2020 document states that the peacekeepers’ stay [in Artsakh] depends on the wish of both sides, Armenia and Azerbaijan, all the other points of that document have been so violated and no deadline has been met, so it can be said that the document is no longer valid, and the peacekeepers' stay depends solely on the wish of Russia, Artsakh, and a little bit of Armenia.

According to our information, the President of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, is doing everything for the 1,500 peacekeepers in Artsakh to move their families from Russia to Artsakh to settle here more thoroughly. We were told that he has petitioned to the highest RF [(Russian Federation)] instances on this matter and received an assurance that the transfer of family members of Russian military personnel will be arranged.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Putin: Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner
Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner...
 Armenia, Russia defense ministers meet, sign 2023 military cooperation plan
Suren Papikyan is in Russia on a working visit…
 Putin and Pashinyan meet on margins of EEU summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan began their meeting...
 Shoigu: Armenia is our CSTO ally and a key strategic partner in the Transcaucasus
Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu held a working meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan...
 Armenia defense minister heads for Russia
Suren Papikyan will pay a working visit...
 Kopirkin on Armenia-Russia relations: There are problems but they are being resolved
“A lot of patience, persistence, and will are required from both sides,” the Russian ambassador noted…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos