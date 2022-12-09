Newspaper: Russian peacekeepers’ families to be moved to Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: It is no secret that all hopes for security and, in general, survival in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] are tied to Russian peacekeepers. And the people of Artsakh have repeatedly said that if the Russian soldier leaves, the population of Artsakh will leave Artsakh together with him. In this regard, it is necessary for the peacekeepers to settle in Artsakh for a long time and for good, and not think about leaving here.
Although the November 9, 2020 document states that the peacekeepers’ stay [in Artsakh] depends on the wish of both sides, Armenia and Azerbaijan, all the other points of that document have been so violated and no deadline has been met, so it can be said that the document is no longer valid, and the peacekeepers' stay depends solely on the wish of Russia, Artsakh, and a little bit of Armenia.
According to our information, the President of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, is doing everything for the 1,500 peacekeepers in Artsakh to move their families from Russia to Artsakh to settle here more thoroughly. We were told that he has petitioned to the highest RF [(Russian Federation)] instances on this matter and received an assurance that the transfer of family members of Russian military personnel will be arranged.