Armenia ombudswoman meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, Migration Bureau

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, met with Janine Wynne, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, and the representatives of the Bureau, the Office of the Human Rights Defender informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Expressing her gratitude for the meeting, the Defender presented the findings of the Defender's institution regarding the current state of migration and humanitarian issues of displaced persons in Armenia and informed about the types of applications the Institution receives.
Grigoryan outlined the mandate of the Institution, and the activities of the Human Rights Defender, in particular regarding the documentation of the human rights violations and humanitarian consequences of Azerbaijani aggression and their submission to international organizations and actors.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Wynne was interested in the needs of the Institution that Grigoryan proposes to consider addressing with the assistance of the Bureau.
Defender Grigoryan also mentioned that the representatives of the Institution participate in the discussions of programs developed by the central and local government bodies aimed at eliminating humanitarian consequences, and provide recommendations based on the documented needs. Kristinne Grigoryan emphasized cooperation with local non-governmental organizations in this process.
Wynne extended her gratitude for the detailed information and the ad hoc reports provided and expressed her willingness for further cooperation to address the mentioned needs.